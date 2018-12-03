Patterson began using garden motifs in her work about five years ago. It all started with trees. “I was really interested in the saying: ‘If a tree falls in the forest, does it make a sound?’” she recalled. She liked “the idea that the forest is able to both conceal and reveal.” It holds secrets and requires witnesses to acknowledge them. For her, this was a natural metaphor for the way that society can so easily ignore violence against black bodies.

The conceit easily led Patterson to a process for creating tapestries. She sources media images of mourning at sites where traumas have occurred (mostly murders incited by racism), then restages the scenarios with actors who wear clothing she’s had specially tailored. During day-long photoshoots, Patterson takes her own photographs. Later, she edits the images and sends them to commercial weavers, who send back knit versions of her pictures. “Then I sit with it,” she said. “I embellish it, I chop it up. It’s a very layered, meaty process.” A sense of depth and landscape remains, scattered with various body parts or pieces of clothing. Yet Patterson obscures and abstracts the original picture beyond easy recognition. Notably, she never uses photographs of the deceased themselves for her source material—recirculating such images doesn’t appeal to her. She’s more interested in considering how the living grieve.