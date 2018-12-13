Inside the “Phallus Palace,” Charles Leslie’s Trove of Queer Art

Charles Leslie’s living room table features various crystal and ceramic penises as well as an ivory-and-brass dildo, or godemiché, from the Edo period in Japan. Photo by Max Burkhalter for Artsy.
Entering the 1,800-square-foot space is akin to stepping into another world, an extremely adult, Narnia-like experience.
A view of the art-filled entryway to the “Phallus Palace.” On the right, a 2015 bust of Leslie by Kai Teichert, adorned in an orange turban, surveys the room. Photo by Max Burkhalter for Artsy.
Victor Gadino’s classically-inflected Dionysus (1997) holds pride of place on a salon-style wall facing Leslie’s bed. Photo by Max Burkhalter for Artsy.
Fritz & Charles (1974), a prized double nude portrait of the collecting duo by Marion Pinto, anchors the living room. Photo by Max Burkhalter for Artsy.
“Why should the penis be so terrifying to everybody? So we decided to put it in your face.”
A Greek-inspired frieze by James Childs (2004) decorates the bed in the guest room. On the left, Andrew Sichel’s Before Time Changes Them (1970), which Leslie purchased when it was rejected from the artist’s thesis exhibition. Photo by Max Burkhalter for Artsy.
The embroidered pillows on the couch were a gift from Nino de Faveri in the 1960s. The Italian artist later died of AIDS-related complications. Photo by Max Burkhalter for Artsy.
Once Leslie was accepted as a non-threat, the proprietor would inevitably say, “I have some special things in the back.”
Charles Leslie at his dining table. Fellatio, a 1978 screenprint by Andy Warhol, hangs behind him. Photo by Max Burkhalter for Artsy.
On a side table in the living room, an erotic ceramic plate by Berlin-based artist Hinrich Kröger frames a bronze satyr sculpture and other knick knacks. Photo by Max Burkhalter for Artsy.
A phallic hat rack is guarded by Douglas Holtquist’s bronze Male Torso (1999). The American sculptor spends part of the year in Pietrasanta, Italy, earning a living through commissions for the Catholic Church. Photo by Max Burkhalter for Artsy.
Kai Teichert’s bust of Leslie, made in 2015, gives off a Carnac impression in the sitter’s own addition, a feathered orange turban. Photo by Max Burkhalter for Artsy.
A recent nude (2018) by Anthony Gonzales and an acrobatic sculpture by an unknown artist mingle with a photograph of one of Leslie’s beloved, late dogs. Photo by Max Burkhalter for Artsy.
“There’s still this strange, knee-jerk reaction to anything homosexual.”
Header image: Charles Leslie in his SoHo living room, among the erotic treasures he and his longtime partner, the late Fritz Lohman, amassed over the past 60 years. Photo by Max Burkhalter for Artsy.