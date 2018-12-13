Inside the “Phallus Palace,” Charles Leslie’s Trove of Queer Art

No matter how open, liberal, or insistently not prudish one may be, Charles Leslie’s Manhattan apartment renders guests speechless. Entering the 1,800-square-foot space, lovingly dubbed the “Phallus Palace,” is akin to stepping into another world—an extremely adult, Narnia-like experience. Once Leslie opens his outwardly unassuming front door, the seductive and mysterious power of the erotic treasures inside proves too alluring to turn back.

I had my first encounter with Leslie and the Phallus Palace a couple of years ago, during an office holiday party held in a neighboring apartment. The enigmatic actor, art collector, gay activist, globetrotter, and doyenne of the SoHo scene has, along with his late partner J. Frederic “Fritz” Lohman (1922–2009), amassed the world’s premier collection of queer art. Together, the pair founded the Leslie-Lohman Museum of Gay and Lesbian Art—the first institution of its kind—which is down the block, on Wooster Street.

Poor, unassuming Leslie happened to poke his head out into the hallway to determine the cause of the ruckus; before he could shut the door, a group from the art magazine I worked for had charged their way through. This somewhat jaded crew of critics was frankly awed to find every available surface in the dusky, crimson Prince Street loft absolutely covered—let me repeat: covered—with explicitly homoerotic art in all styles and media, including various site-specific murals.