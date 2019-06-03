Inside Spencer Tunick’s Massive, Nude Photo Shoot to Challenge Facebook Censorship

Tunick is known for the mass nude installations he has staged around the world. This shoot marked his first installation in New York City in nearly 20 years, since the U.S. Supreme Court dismissed a case against Tunick in 2000 that attempted to halt a photo shoot under the Williamsburg Bridge. (Before, Tunick had been arrested five times by the NYPD for staging nude photoshoots without a permit.) But Sunday’s sunrise shoot, his first large-scale project on the streets of Manhattan in 20 years, was different. “This is actually a clothed photograph,” Tunick said after the event. “People are just clothed in male nipples.”

As Tunick photographed, his entourage of assistants made sure that participants’ policy-violating body parts stayed covered. The composition technically complies with the platform’s controversial policy, while also emphasizing its arbitrary nature: There is no way to distinguish between so-called male and female nipples.

While Facebook does allow images of nudity in paintings and sculpture on both platforms, the artistic nudity exception does not extend to photography. The policy is particularly difficult for photographers like Tunick; he spends hours meticulously removing countless nipples in his works. The company also gives no warning to creators before removing images or entire accounts, leaving photographers to either navigate the automated appeals process or take on the cumbersome task of rebuilding a following from scratch.