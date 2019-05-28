Inside Steve Aoki’s Art-Filled Playhouse in Vegas

Steve Aoki is reminiscing on his earlier days, when his most valuable possessions were a hodgepodge of hand-me-down records.

“I was living on ramen and my rent was $450 in Hollywood,” he says of his life circa 2003, when he was sharing an apartment with his then-girlfriend and surviving on a budget that brushed up against the poverty level. “I lived very, very frugally.”

When friends would outgrow their music or move away, they’d leave their records with Aoki, who found himself with an extensive secondhand library and an itch to fill in the gaps. He’d covet missing pieces in a set, and it began to change the way he thought about ownership.