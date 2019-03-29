Cheng’s nonprofit, the K11 Art Foundation (which helps fund exhibitions and programming worldwide), is presenting “Glow Like That” through May 13th, when the show will come down and make way for an as-yet-undetermined project. But until then, curator Venus Lau offers a shimmering, haunting show that plays well in the luxurious space.

“The concept [of the show] started when I was buying highlighter for my face,” Lau explained. She considered how skin contouring had become universal, and how social media has changed the way we do our makeup. Lau mentioned that what looks good on Instagram can look bad in person. “‘Glow,’ at least to me, always implies something coming from within, no matter the skin color or light. There’s always an inner space,” she said. “A glow is something revealing and blinding.” The concept allowed her to unite a group of disparate artworks that, together, evoke new perspectives on race, beauty, technology, and surface appearances. In something of a curatorial coup, she made it seem only natural to find resonance between Californiaartists () with millennial Chinese artists ().