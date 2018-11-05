Impressionists A year earlier, in search of ways to distinguish his style from the pastel-hued Parisian scenes of the, Gauguin boarded a transatlantic steamship to Panama, ultimately landing in the French colony of Martinique. This trip began the wanderlust that would characterize much of the rest of his nomadic life. (A few years later, his search for cheap and inspiring places to work would famously lead him to Tahiti.)

Charles Laval The 17 paintings and 3 sketchbooks Gauguin completed while living in a hut in Martinique with fellow French paintersignaled a new direction. He imbued his works with saturated colors and populated them with porteuses—women who transported heavy bundles of fruit on their heads between the rural plantations and the urban markets.

“Gauguin developed away from transcriptive landscape scenes toward paintings dominated by interesting or enigmatic figures, usually female ones,” Karen Rechnitzer Pope, among the few art historians to research the largely overlooked Caribbean period in the artist’s life, told Artsy. “He had produced only a very few of such compositions before Martinique.”

These were painted with lush greens and warm oranges, tones that would permeate the rest of Gauguin’s most well-known works. “The experiences in Martinique showed him a new palette of vivid colors,” added Caroline Boyle-Turner, a Gauguin scholar. “Maybe it was the sense of displacement that allowed him to break away from the more muted colors that he used [before].”