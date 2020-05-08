The Intense, Long-Overlooked Portraits of East German Painter Norbert Wagenbrett

The butcher’s white apron and striped shirt sleeves are streaked with blood. Against the pristine white tiles behind him, cadavers of animals hang in a row on large, spiked hooks, dripping fresh trails of blood onto the floor. Heavy-jowled and sturdy of stature, he is a formidable presence. His face is shiny, as if from exertion, and flecked with a few tiny spots of blood.

In real life, the butcher in Norbert Wagenbrett’s powerful portrait Schlachter (1988) was an electrician. “But I didn’t like that at all,” said Wagenbrett, who is 65. “There are a lot of fabrications. In fact, all of it is a bit invented.”

When we spoke by phone, Wagenbrett had just been hanging paintings for his major solo exhibition at the Museum of Fine Arts in Leipzig, which is part of the first wave of German museums to reopen after the coronavirus lockdown. The show of nearly 50 portraits opened on May 7th, six weeks late.

The Leipzig painter is benefitting from renewed interest in East German art 30 years after the fall of the Berlin Wall. Alfred Weidinger, the Austrian former director of the Museum of Fine Arts, has been one of the driving forces behind the artist’s revival. (Weidinger left the museum on March 31st to return to his native country.) “He has an unbiased outsider’s view,” Wagenbrett said.