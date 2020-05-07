International Galleries Are Lining Up for a New Coworking Complex in London

For its recent work with artist Chris Alton on the exhibition “Throughout the Fragment of Infinity We Have Come to Know,” NewBridge had to call upon institutions like BALTIC and the North East Photography Network to borrow monitors and media players. “It’s wonderful to be part of a network where there are always people and organizations happy to help,” Fairweather added. “It makes a huge difference.”
On the surface, at least, a similar sentiment applies at Cromwell Place. “It’s been set up as a one-stop shop for anyone in the art world to use the facilities in a way to make their lives easier,” Benson said. “We’re able to give art professionals anything they might need.”
Whether fueled by community or commerce or both, the project certainly hopes that its offer can help provide a combustible mix of different work. Hopefully, this will translate into footfall and income when the facility launches in the fall and members of the London collecting community start attending events in person again.