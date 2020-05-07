International Galleries Are Lining Up for a New Coworking Complex in London

“This could be like a permanent art fair,” said Preston Benson, Cromwell Place’s managing director. “The art fairs do a great job of showing the collectors work for a discrete amount of time; what if there was something that was there year-round, which could be used in a very flexible way?”

The project’s launch—which was delayed from this month until the fall because of COVID-19—will face a chastened art market, muted international travel, and a nervous collecting community. But its backers hope its model will provide an entrepreneurial solution to the question of how galleries will rebuild.