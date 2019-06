In its first 25 years, the Getty Foundation put upwards of $12.7 million toward supporting more than 3,200 GMUI participants’ internships at over 160 L.A. organizations. The program’s alumni include the Museum of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles ’s outgoing assistant curator Lanka Tattersall (who starts her next role, in the Museum of Modern Art ’s department of drawings and prints, in July); the associate director of the Johns Hopkins Archaeological Museum, Sanchita Balachandran; and the general manager of the Guggenheim ’s Works & Process series, Duke Dang. In a report marking the program’s 25th anniversary, Dang noted that his supervisor during his internship is now his colleague, adding: “We still meet up when I come to Los Angeles, and sometimes our conversations even end up inspiring the next round of programming at our respective institutions.”

For Preciado, stories like Dang’s show just how effective internship programs like GMUI can be, and how important the roles of mentors and supervisors are to their success. “It’s not only that your intern could be your successor, they might one day be your colleague,” she said.

A similar drive to open up the art industry pipeline is at the core of an initiative by Souls Grown Deep, the Atlanta-based foundation devoted to the work of African-American artists from the South. Its program supports three undergraduate students of color per academic year, providing each with a $10,000 stipend while they pursue a part-time internship with partner institutions. The first three participants took internships at the New Orleans Museum of Art , the Philadelphia Museum of Art , and the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts. The next three will intern at the Baltimore Museum of Art; the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston ; and the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

For the foundation’s president, Maxwell L. Anderson, the decentralized approach of the Souls Grown Deep internship program was partly informed by his own days as an intern at the Metropolitan Museum. “I’m still friends with a lot of the other interns from literally 40 years ago, and the network in the museum field is as important as it is in so many other fields, where friendships forged in one’s beginnings are often very important later in one’s career path,” Anderson said. “Having colleagues in different cities and different institutions, and binding them together through a joint experience we’ll be providing them in the southeast…is intended not just for the individual benefit of the students, but also for their connecting with each other and remaining in contact should they pursue a museum professional track.”

The Souls Grown Deep program aims to support diversity throughout the entire art organization workforce, not just among curators. Anderson cited the impact of ongoing efforts such as the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation’s curatorial fellowship program for undergraduate students. A recent Mellon Foundation study found an increase in hiring of people of color for curatorial positions, but the study also found that 88 percent of people hired for leadership and conservation roles at U.S. museums between 2014 and 2018 were white.

Just as every sector of the art world can benefit from a more diverse intern cohort, prospective interns can benefit from the field’s incredible range of programs. “Museums desperately need talent in all sorts of positions—curators represent a fraction of the staff of museums,” Anderson said. “We’d be thrilled if an accountant emerges from [the Souls Grown Deep initiative] and finds their way into the museum profession, but they’re an accountant who has knowledge and experience in a particular cultural remit that otherwise they may not have.”