Jack Whitten’s Stunning Sculptural Debut Is a Must-See Show of 2018

“The biggest lesson I learned from Jack Whitten is that we sometimes ask too little of art,” said the curator Katy Siegel on Tuesday, at the preview of a new exhibition of the late artist’s sculpture at the Baltimore Museum of Art (BMA). The show arrives with the force of an “Afro-American thunderbolt,” to borrow from the title of one of Whitten’s works.

The beloved artist, who passed away earlier this year, was known for his groundbreaking paintings, works that have “rewritten the history of art,” Siegel said. (In the wake of his death, Whitten’s peers attested to the scope of his influence and achievements.) But in addition to his paintings, the artist had also been making sculptures for over five decades—dozens and dozens of fantastically inventive, soulful, often funny objects that are gorgeously, skillfully realized.

To Whitten, these were much more than carefully shaped assemblages of wood, nails, fish bones, and other materials: They were talismans and memorials; expressions of reverence to his ancestors; objects intended to create hope and to keep his family safe. They bring African and European cultural pasts together, rejecting the binaries of West and non-West. Indeed, they represent something like a loose roadmap for the future of humanity, offering some clues for how we might face the twin threats of technological and ecological crisis.