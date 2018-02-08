Jackson Pollock’s First Love Was Sculpture, Not Painting

Jackson Pollock’s status as a household name hinges on the radical Abstract Expressionist paintings he made between 1946 and 1952—particularly the image of the artist working, hunched over in his studio, flinging paint from a bucket onto a massive canvas on the floor.

But the AbEx master also had a little-known penchant for sculpting, a medium he was enamored with from the very start of his whirlwind career. Though he’s only known to have made a dozen three-dimensional works in his lifetime (and only six remain today), Pollock was deeply invested in his sculpting practice—in fact, it’s likely how he made the final works of his life.

Pollock’s love affair with sculpture began in a high school classroom in Los Angeles in 1930, when he enrolled in a clay-modeling course. Soon afterwards, the budding 18-year-old artist took off to New York in hopes of pursuing an artistic career. His childhood friend and fellow artist Tony Smith later recalled the reason for Pollock’s move: “He had wanted to become a great sculptor like Michelangelo.”