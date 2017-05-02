Jamel Shabazz on Capturing 25 Years of Harlem Style

In the early 1980s, the Brooklyn-born photographer Jamel Shabazz began making trips up to Harlem, with camera in hand.

He had studied James Van Der Zee’s studio photographs of self-fashioned, glamorous black Harlemites during the 1920s Harlem Renaissance and Gordon Parks’s raw documentary images of the neighborhood when it was at a crossroads, in the 1950s and ’60s.

Shabazz would walk along Harlem’s 125th Street, watching for black folks that recalled the dignity and grace of those images. He would stop women, men, and children, and ask, “Can I capture your legacy?”

In a solo exhibition currently open at The Studio Museum in Harlem, “Crossing 125th Street,” a selection of Shabazz’s Harlem photos are on display. Spanning nearly 25 years of street portraits, the show, curated by Eric Booker, reveals the style and complexity of black individuals along Harlem’s grand boulevard.