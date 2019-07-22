How James Turrell Transforms the Sky into Art

Twilight Epiphany (2012), one of several skyspaces in Texas, is located in Houston at Rice University, adjacent to the Shepherd School of Music. A rectangular pavilion with a square-shaped aperture, the work is the only skyspace to incorporate immersive audio experiences. Alison Weaver, director at Rice’s Moody Center for the Arts, has partnered with the Shepherd School to bring site-specific, commissioned performances from composers George Lewis and Hans Tutschku to the space. The physical structure is thoughtfully integrated into the campus, and intended to be a part of student life. “The landscape around it complements the structure, from the alley of trees to the exterior grass walls, creating a free-standing, immersive work of art,” Weaver explained. Alumna Suzanne Deal Booth donated the work with the belief that “[Art] should be about discovering the special and sublime in our everyday.” (The University of Texas at Austin also has a skyspace on its campus, located on the roof of the student center.)

With an artistic oeuvre that explores perceptual experience, Turrell’s portals to the celestial world above might be seen as milder counterparts to his other works, some of which are so physically intense they require you to sign a waiver. In the way his skyspaces guide the viewer away from anything but a pure state of being, there is subtle subversion. A slow, time-intensive exercise in looking, skyspaces offer an antidote to overstimulating modern life.