How James Turrell Transforms the Sky into Art

Kelsey Ables
Jul 22, 2019 6:02pm
James Turrell’s Twilight Epiphany Skyspace at the Suzanne Deal Booth Centennial Pavilion. Courtesy of Rice University Moody Center for the Arts.

In a world where everyone is looking down at screens of artificial light, to look up at nothing but plain sky can feel almost radical. This is the simple ask of
James Turrell
’s “skyspaces.”
In sublime light chambers everywhere from Beijing to Argentina, Turrell plays with perception, altering the contours and colors of the sky. In these skyspaces, seating lines the walls of simple, “specifically portioned” interiors beneath an ovular or square-shaped aperture in the ceiling. Often, Turrell uses LEDs to illuminate the interior in different hues and change the appearance of the celestial world above. At times, the sky appears flat as if painted, while other times it can seem three dimensional.
James Turrell, Skyspace in Kielder Forest, 2000. Photo © Peter Mcdermott, via Geograph Project.

Turrell’s skyspaces have taken shape as a standalone castle-like structure in the Swiss Alps, a circular opening built into a private library, or most recently, a getaway in the mountains of Austria. Encounter (2007), a grass-covered, eye-shaped dome, opens to dramatic, desert sunsets above Culiacán, Mexico’s botanical gardens. Meanwhile Cat Cairn (2003), a fort-like cylindrical structure nestled in a remote English village, reveals hushed wintry skies. But to try to put words to skyspaces, in some ways, betrays Turrell’s project. The Los Angeles–born, Arizona-based artist aims to create a primordial, pre-lingual experience, to guide people toward “wordless thought,” where “you are looking at yourself looking.”
Skyspaces are not just works in space, they are also works in time, “like ancient sun clocks keyed to the daily cycles of the Earth,” explained Peter Eeley, chief curator at MoMA PS1, which is home to Turrell’s skyspace Meeting (1980). The artist cites ancient architecture, like Maeshowe in Scotland and Newgrange in Ireland, as influences in how he shapes his structures to respond to sunrise and sunset as well as specific days on the solar calendar; some of the public skyspaces have light shows timed with the sunset. “I’m interested in the expression of time,” Turrell told Craig Adock for his book, James Turrell: The Art of Light and Space (1990), “expressions that go through time, beyond time, and have a sense of themselves that transcends any scientific period.”
James Turrell, Deer Shelter Skyspace, 2007, Yorkshire Sculpture Park. Photo by puffin11k, via Flickr.

Turrell’s pursuits to unite the Earth and the heavens are informed by a lifetime studying the sky and inspired by science and art. Born into a Quaker community to a doctor and aeronautical engineer, the artist grew up in a world that interwove the spiritual and the scientific. After studying math and perceptual psychology at Pomona College in the 1960s, he moved back to L.A. There, he worked in a lab at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA), researching perceptual alterations in space travel and the Ganzfeld effect—the dizzying experience of looking into a uniform plane of light, losing depth perception, and observing one’s own retinal activity.
Turrell’s fascination with light and the nature of human vision extended to his studio practice. When he discovered moving a projector around a room could make light pyramids and rectangles that appear materially present, he developed a fascination with lightbulbs, which he has spent decades collecting and studying. He eventually expanded his practice to outdoor light, creating cuts into the walls of his studio in L.A.’s Ocean Park neighborhood in the ’70s. Like mixing paints, Turrell experimented with the way the light outside looked by changing the interior lighting with LEDs.
James Turrell, Within Without Skyspace, 2010, National Gallery of Australia. Photo by russellstreet, via Flickr.

In 1974–75, Turrell created the first skyspace, installing two cuts into the architecture of Count Giuseppe Panza di Biumo’s home in Varese, Italy. He built the first public skyspace a few years later at MoMA PS1 in Long Island City, Queens. That work’s title, Meeting refers to the “silent meetings” held by Quakers, a nod to the artist’s religious upbringing, when he learned essential principles of being a quaker. “Mainly, that everyone has a light in them,” the artist recalled in 2018. “We come together to find that light in us again and again.”
If we consider the sky his canvas and light his medium, Turrell’s teenage years flying airplanes begin to look like an artist studying his materials. By 16, Turrell was a certified pilot with over 12,000 hours of flight time. He studied the clouds, navigated white-out conditions, and became acquainted with the subtleties of light, sky, and space and how the human eye experiences their interplay. When Turrell lost his California studio space in the late 1970s, he used a Guggenheim fellowship to buy gasoline and spent seven months flying across the country, sleeping beneath the stars, wherever the wind took him. (During that time he discovered Roden crater—a dead volcano that he has rendered into his magnum opus and filled with skyspaces.)
James Turrell, Meeting Skyscape, MoMA PS1, 2018. Photo by Hrag Vartanian, via Flickr.

James Turrell, Greet The Light Skyspace, 2013. Photo by camera_obscure, via Flickr.

It is tempting to describe Turrell’s boundary-breaking work, which is usually associated with the
Light and Space
movement, with the traditional art lexicon. MoMA PS1’s skyspace—a cube-shaped room with wood-paneled benches and a square cut out of the ceiling—can look as if the sky was painted on the ceiling like a fresco. Eeley noted that Turrell himself describes them as works whose “medium is pure light.” The artist has cited canonical painters of light like
Caravaggio
as inspirations.
Turrell brings the light he’s spent years collecting in the sky as a pilot down to viewers on Earth. A 2012 work in a temple in Beijing is fittingly titled, Gathered Sky.
James Turrell, Air Apparent Skyspace, ASU Campus, 2012. Photo by pweil, via Flickr.

To discuss Turrell’s skyspaces only in terms of visual art may miss the point. He has explained, “My work has no object, no image and no focus.” He wants nothing to stand between the viewer and their experience. In this way, Turrell is akin to a conductor or engineer. The custom physical structures Turrell builds aim to be tools—and good tools disappear into the background of the experience. If light, as he posits, is “nutrition, almost like food,” then these structures are mere appliances to facilitate that fulfillment.
And there is a scientific rigor to the process by which these spaces come to be. For each skyspace, Turrell visits the site several times, studying how the sky looks at different times of day and in different weather conditions. Turrell reportedly lived outside during the construction of MoMA’s PS1’s skyspace.
Each creation is carefully integrated into the landscape and specific to the culture of the surrounding area. House of Light (1997) in the forests of Tokamachi, Japan, looks like a traditional meditation room and features an illuminated tub for the Japanese healing practice of “forest bathing.”

James Turrell, Twilight Epiphany skyspace, 2012. Via Vimeo.

Twilight Epiphany (2012), one of several skyspaces in Texas, is located in Houston at Rice University, adjacent to the Shepherd School of Music. A rectangular pavilion with a square-shaped aperture, the work is the only skyspace to incorporate immersive audio experiences. Alison Weaver, director at Rice’s Moody Center for the Arts, has partnered with the Shepherd School to bring site-specific, commissioned performances from composers George Lewis and Hans Tutschku to the space. The physical structure is thoughtfully integrated into the campus, and intended to be a part of student life. “The landscape around it complements the structure, from the alley of trees to the exterior grass walls, creating a free-standing, immersive work of art,” Weaver explained. Alumna Suzanne Deal Booth donated the work with the belief that “[Art] should be about discovering the special and sublime in our everyday.” (The University of Texas at Austin also has a skyspace on its campus, located on the roof of the student center.)
With an artistic oeuvre that explores perceptual experience, Turrell’s portals to the celestial world above might be seen as milder counterparts to his other works, some of which are so physically intense they require you to sign a waiver. In the way his skyspaces guide the viewer away from anything but a pure state of being, there is subtle subversion. A slow, time-intensive exercise in looking, skyspaces offer an antidote to overstimulating modern life.
Kelsey Ables is an Editorial Intern at Artsy.
