How James Turrell Transforms the Sky into Art

To discuss Turrell’s skyspaces only in terms of visual art may miss the point. He has explained , “My work has no object, no image and no focus.” He wants nothing to stand between the viewer and their experience. In this way, Turrell is akin to a conductor or engineer. The custom physical structures Turrell builds aim to be tools—and good tools disappear into the background of the experience. If light, as he posits, is “nutrition, almost like food,” then these structures are mere appliances to facilitate that fulfillment.

And there is a scientific rigor to the process by which these spaces come to be. For each skyspace, Turrell visits the site several times, studying how the sky looks at different times of day and in different weather conditions. Turrell reportedly lived outside during the construction of MoMA’s PS1’s skyspace.

Each creation is carefully integrated into the landscape and specific to the culture of the surrounding area. House of Light (1997) in the forests of Tokamachi, Japan, looks like a traditional meditation room and features an illuminated tub for the Japanese healing practice of “forest bathing.”