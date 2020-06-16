Jammie Holmes, the Artist Who Sent George Floyd’s Final Words across the Sky

Some of Holmes’s other paintings focus on depictions of Black women. Mama Raised Me (2020) shows his mother smiling at the viewer; she appears content and relaxed, angling her body towards us in an open position.
“When I paint pictures of Black women, I try to show the power that women hold,” Holmes said. “I was raised only by women, and I admire them because they have so much endurance. I’ve seen these Black women go to hell and back, battling for wages, being beaten, and so when I paint them, I want to give them the spotlight they deserve.”
In the future, Holmes plans to further the ideas and discussions he addressed through They’re Going to Kill Me. “I am excited that these images of the project will be exhibited in The Belt alley,” Holmes said of the forthcoming show in Detroit. “Installing them in an open, public alley keeps the work accessible and enables the community to reflect once again on systemic racism, and how we can move forward for change.”