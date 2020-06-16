Jammie Holmes, the Artist Who Sent George Floyd’s Final Words across the Sky

Many of his paintings depict tender moments. Sometimes, he shows lone figures gazing off into space during a moment of reflection. Other paintings show people interacting in loving ways. Endurance (2020) shows Holmes shaving his younger brother’s head with a pair of clippers; pink flowers and rounded, abstract forms float in the background. Both men in the picture seem calm; it’s evident that they share a close bond. The painting challenges the commonly held conception that Black men are hypermasculine, showing the viewer a precious instance where two brothers express familial affection.

“I wanted…an example for a Black narrative that is different from that of the ‘angry Black man.’ I painted us on the street where we grew up, and I added the floral background to show softness and love,” Holmes said of the painting. “The title of the work, Endurance, means that no matter the shit that was thrown at us as Black men, I’m still here, and I am still the same person cutting my brother’s hair at home.”