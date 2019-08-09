In the 1820s, the ink of the woodblock prints and that of tattoos on skin began to influence one another. They shared the popular imagery of dragons, demons, and monsters, as well as allusions to religious motifs. Patterns from costumes seen in the prints became the inspiration for real-world tattoos, blurring fabric and flesh. The two artistic practices—printmaking and tattooing—are interlinked by their shared Japanese name, horishi, or “master of carving.” Some scholars speculate that woodcarvers may have also been tattoo artists.

Tsukioka Yoshitoshi In the early Edo period, tattoos marked devotion—to a lover or to religion—or signified criminality. That changed with the publication of Kuniyoshi’s series. “Water Margin” became so popular that other printmakers referenced it in their titles, regardless of how relevant the original story was to their work. In 1866,made a series called “A Water Margin of Beauty and Bravery,” which was entirely unrelated to the Chinese novel but was titled as such to capitalize on the popularity of Kuniyoshi’s work.