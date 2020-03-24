Ja’Tovia Gary’s Newest Film Explores Black Womanhood, Sexuality, and Power

“There are moments of deep vulnerability,” Gary said of her fraught time in Giverny. She experienced highly conflicting feelings about being a Black woman enveloped in such an elite and luxurious place in France. “The environment as a whole was a really unique experience that forced me to reckon with my body and identity as a woman, as a Black person, but also as an artist.”

Gary, a Dallas native, recently relocated to her hometown after living in New York for 17 years. She is best known for highly conceptual, timeless work that is rooted in—among many things—her obsession with and appreciation of Black historical archives. Ultimately, Gary’s work unearths the intricacies of Blackness that are often misrepresented.