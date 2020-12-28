In fact, the Jean Brown Archive was one of the Getty Research Institute’s foundational collections. When Brown sold her Fluxus trove to the Getty, it was important to her that it remain just as accessible as it was in her archive room. Today, anyone can go call up any object from her collection—LPs, tapes, artist books, etc.
“She was very emphatic that she did not want it to go to a museum,” Reed stresses. “She thought that museums were kind of stilted. She wanted people to be able to have access—to read, to look at it, to make things work in the collections. A museum would never allow that.”
Her sensibility about how to handle Fluxus came partly from knowing Maciunas, who once described Fluxus as embracing “the extraordinary that remains latent in the undisclosed ordinary.” Brown may have been saying more or less the same thing with her favorite catchphrase: “Try life!”
Brown lived in her Shaker house for nearly a decade after transferring her collection to the Getty, and never stopped collecting. She kept adding things to her upstairs cabinet of curiosities until her death in 1994. Brown is now buried in a nearby cemetery under a granite obelisk with a bronze metronome at the tip, a glassy eyeball like the one in her personalized fluxkit hovering at the top of the ticking timepiece—ever off-kilter, and forever looking.