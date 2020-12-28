“What they collected was always kind of not quite mainstream,” Reed explained. “Jean liked off-kilter and goofy and puns, and some sort of rude things. To challenge authority.” As the artists they liked became more established, the Browns got priced out of works whose value they’d recognized early on. By the late 1960s, they were no longer making big purchases, but kept tabs on New York galleries within a day trip’s driving distance.

Around the same time, the Browns bought something else entirely—an 1845 Shaker house in the Berkshires to use on weekends. After Leonard died in 1970, Jean moved there full time with works from their art collection.

It was as a widow starting fresh in a new home that Brown decided to do something different, on her own. It was then that she got in her car, drove to New York, and looked for Maciunas.