The Artsy Podcast, No. 48: Jeffrey Deitch on Four Decades in a Changing Art World
Art and finance have long been intertwined. As early as the Italian Renaissance, a Florentine banking family supported Michelangelo and Botticelli in making their masterpieces. On this episode, we fast-forward a few centuries to 1980s New York City as Jeffrey Deitch explains how he convinced both bankers and art world denizens to buy into Citibank’s new art services department—an innovation that would help transform the art market into the one we know today.
This podcast is hosted by Artsy Associate Editor Isaac Kaplan, joined for this edition by Executive Editor Alexander Forbes, Market Editor Anna Louie Sussman, and gallerist and curator Jeffrey Deitch. It was produced by Editorial Associate Abigail Cain.
Intro music: “Something Elated” by Broke For Free
Cover image: Jeffrey Deitch, Jeff Koons, and Dakis Joannou at the opening of the exhibition “Everything That’s Interesting Is New,” The Dakis Joannou Collection, The Factory, Athens School of Fine Arts, Athens, 1996.