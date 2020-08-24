With unending curiosity and diverse interests, ranging from 17th- and 18th-century erotic etchings and the works of Ursula K. Le Guin to the romanticization of pre-agricultural societies, Makinson has a deep well of inspiration to draw from. She finds the finished projects inevitably end up as reflections of whatever has been playing on her mind most recently, whether she’s initially conscious of it or not.
“It’s all really unfashionable academically, this kind of accessing your subconscious and not necessarily believing in coincidence,” she said. “My approach allows me to work with the reality of my experiences, be they with other people or space or reading, watching, dreaming. It allows me to trust my instincts.”
Makinson traces this method back to her long-held fascination with the occult, divination, and the I Ching, an ancient Chinese text offering guidance for the future. “I’m interested in it as a level of storytelling, or another way to access information from within yourself,” she explained.