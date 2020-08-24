Depending on your perspective, these actions can be interpreted as humorously subversive or merely strange. Expressions can be read as defiant or casual, concerned or apathetic. A curator had recently wrote to the artist describing her figures as “out for themselves” and “really aggressive,” as Makinson recalled over Zoom from her home in South London. “People see things their own way, don’t they?” the artist mused.

In her eyes, the characters appear “quite calm and casual,” exuding the studied aloofness of a picture posted on social media. Indeed, for all their gruesomeness, many of her paintings seem like a series of Instagram-friendly moments collaged together, ready to be captured in close-up photos and uploaded to feeds in whatever city she’s exhibiting in.