Why Jesus and Mary Always Wear Red and Blue in Art History

The meanings of red and blue as they apply to gender have their origins, as Orenstein proposed, in Christian theology. Yet the duality between these colors didn’t initially suggest a split between male and female children, but rather a different sort of relationship—that of mothers and sons, or more specifically, that of Mary and Jesus. Take a close look at religious art from the past 700 years. Notice anything consistent? Mary is almost always decked out in blue, while Jesus typically wears red.

Throughout history, blue has been considered a sacred and valuable hue. It’s not a naturally occurring pigment, and is thus particularly mystical and rare. One of the earliest “true blue” pigments produced was ultramarine, a color made from lapis lazuli, a costly stone once more precious than gold. In art, it was reserved for only the most elevated subjects. The Egyptians began importing lapis lazuli from Afghanistan around 6,000 years ago, but it was in the early 5th century that blue became associated with the Virgin Mary.