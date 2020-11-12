Joana Choumali’s Vividly Embroidered Photographs Are Expressions of Hope

The Prix Pictet Hope Exhibition that features her work recently closed at EPFL ArtLab in Lausanne, Switzerland. Presently, her work is on display at Casablanca-based Loft Art Gallery in a group show titled “ The Inner Garden .” As this year’s Robert Gardner Fellow in Photography, she is also working on yet another mixed-media and photographic project, “Yougou-Yougou” (“Secondhand Clothing”). In this work, she’s seeking to dissect how the African importation of Western clothing affects its communities and inequalities brought on by colonization, trade, and globalization. Choumali will investigate the appropriation of culture and incorporation of styles as they pertain to the ways in which members of African communities present themselves.

Choumali celebrates the beauty and richness of African cultures, bearing in mind all that can be learned from fading traditions. “By knowing where we come from, we become ambassadors for our continent,” she says. The past makes headway towards the future. With an Africa so full of untold stories, Choumali’s stitching atop canvases could go on for as long as she feels fit to do so and be handed off to a new generation.