Joana Choumali’s Vividly Embroidered Photographs Are Expressions of Hope

Last year, Choumali became the first African artist to win the Prix Pictet, one of the world’s most highly coveted photography awards. She was awarded 100,000 Swiss francs for converging photography and sustainability through her series “ Ça va aller ” (“It will be okay”) (2016–19). These works are made up of vivid embroidery atop street photography, shot after terrorist attacks in Côte d’Ivoire’s Grand Bassam in 2016. The works served as both a form of therapy for Choumali and a way for her to convey how her people, Ivorians, cope with trauma brought on by war. A particular focus was the violence their nation dealt with due to civil unrest from 2002 to 2007 and again from 2011 to 2012. Choumali recalls the melancholy that made way for the series. “The sadness was everywhere,” she recounted on her website. “Most of the pictures show people by themselves, walking in the streets or just standing, sitting alone, lost in their thoughts.” Embroidery became an act of hope within an existence full of despair.