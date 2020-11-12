Joana Choumali’s Vividly Embroidered Photographs Are Expressions of Hope

The threads of Ivorian artist ’s
body of work intricately weave together emotions, memories, thoughts, and dreams. The photographer is led by explorations of her identity and her environment, as well as universal questions: “Who are we?” “Where are we going?” and “Where do we come from?” Working across multiple mediums—photography, sculpture, mixed media, embroidery, and collage—she always alludes to the criticality of her role as an artist, a female, an Ivorian, and an African. Choumali affirmed in an interview
, “My works are all about acceptance of who we are, and exploring the subconscious.”
Choumali was born in 1974 in Côte d’Ivoire, which, over the course of her life, went from being a thriving, recently independent post-colonial state to a country ravaged by political and social turmoil. Before pursuing her career as an artist, she studied graphic arts in Casablanca, then returned to Abidjan to work as an art director at an ad agency. In the time since, she has developed several bodies of work, beginning with photography and expanding into mixed-media work.