John Baldessari, Conceptual Art Giant with a Sense of Humor, Dead at 88

“A lot of artists in the world were feeling the kind of malaise thatwas running out of steam,” Baldessari told the painter, one of his former students, in a 2013 interview . “I thought there was something else. I was always interested in language. I thought, why not? If a painting, by the normal definition of the term, is paint on canvas, why can’t it be painted words on canvas? And then I also had a parallel interest in photography. I would go to the library and read books on photography. I could never figure out why photography and art had separate histories. So I decided to explore both. It could be seen as a next step for me, getting away from painting. That might be fruitful. Later, that was called conceptual art.”