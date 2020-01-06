John Baldessari, Conceptual Art Giant with a Sense of Humor, Dead at 88

The ensuing explorations resulted in some of Baldessari’s most famous works, many of which mixed the rules-based rigor of conceptual art with a deadpan sense of humor. For a 1971 show at the Nova Scotia College of Art and Design, Baldessari was unable to travel to the gallery for budgetary reasons, so he invited the college’s students to write the sentence “I will not make any more boring art” on the exhibition space’s walls. The 1972 video Baldessari Sings Lewitt shows the artist singingfamous 35-point manifesto, Sentences on Conceptual Art (1968). Throughout the 1970s and ’80s he made photographic works that juxtaposed thematically linked or contrasting found images. In 1984’s Kiss / Panic, central images of a kiss and a panicked crowd are surrounded by photographs of hands holding guns.