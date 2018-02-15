Doodling—the free-wheeling approach to drawing favored by kids and artists alike—may at first seem like a mindless or futile activity, but research in recent years has proven that it aids concentration and creativity. It’s no surprise that the great 20th-century French artist Jean Dubuffet conceived his most famous series of paintings and sculptures, “L’Hourloupe,” while talking on the phone and doodling with a ballpoint pen. Today, over five decades later, a wave of artists continues to employ doodling as a viable method to fuel creativity—and even, in the case of a few, a full-fledged creative career.

Prominent among such “doodle artists” is the British, Brooklyn-based artist Jon Burgerman. It’s possible you’ve seen his work via Instagram (he often draws funny faces on photos of food or adds dancing hot dogs to New York street scenes; last year, his Instagram Stories were featured at the Tate Modern in London) or in the pages of a clever children’s book, like the new title Rhyme Crime. Maybe you’ve spied his dancing noodles mural at Xi’an Famous Foods in Chinatown, or the scribble-filled sneakers he designed for Puma. Burgerman has worked with major brands, like Nike, MTV, and Apple, and along the way he’s been spreading the gospel of doodling among children and adults alike, through various books and workshops.

“It was meant to be a bit of a gag,” he said, speaking from his studio at the Invisible Dog Art Center, in Boerum Hill, Brooklyn. “People would ask me what is it that you make, and in a self-effacing kind of way I would say ‘Oh, it’s just doodles.’ In a funny way, it stuck over the last 20 years or so, and now I have people emailing me and saying, ‘I make doodle work just like you!’”