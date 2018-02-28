This Joyful Video of Women Laughing Sends a Strong Feminist Message

Margaret Atwood famously said, “Men are afraid that women will laugh at them. Women are afraid that men will kill them.” At a time when a scrap of joy is stretched over weeks of bad news, a loop of women laughing alone on a small 1990s-era TV in a storefront window is both ominous and a simple feminist gesture.

What’s so funny? (2009), by artist Allison Halter, is just that: a video loop consisting entirely of clips of women laughing ecstatically. It’s currently on view thanks to Best Practice, a small, artist-run “non-space” in San Diego, which is playing the piece on a Sony Trinitron PVM20L5 monitor in the storefront of Helmuth Projects. The five-minute video runs day and night, with the joyful faces of women laughing on-screen broadcast onto Fifth Avenue downtown.

Halter culled amateur footage from YouTube in order to edit and compile What’s so funny? Most of the found clips are a bit unsteady, the person holding the camera inevitably shaking in laughter along with their subject. We see a grandmother in her muumuu doubled over the sink, teens rolling on the floor in their bedrooms, a woman in pajamas gripping her sides—the postures of beatific women on couches, in kitchens, heads thrown back with faces flushed, women and girls laughing so hard they can barely speak.