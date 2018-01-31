You can find the Artsy Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Pocket Casts, or the podcasting app of your choice. Don’t forget to rate the show and leave us comments; we’d love to hear from you.
Artist Judy Chicago began teaching at Fresno State in 1970, where she founded the nation’s first known feminist art program. On today’s episode, we explore the story of the women artists enrolled in the radical class—and how this little-known project evolved into the now-iconic installation Womanhouse at CalArts in 1972.
Further reading: “A Studio of Their Own: The Legacy of the Fresno Feminist Experiment” (2009) by Laura Meyer
Cover Image: The front page of the exhibition catalog for “Womanhouse” (January 30 – February 28, 1972), feminist art exhibition organized by Judy Chicago and Miriam Schapiro, co-founders of the California Institute of the Arts (CalArts) Feminist Art Program. Photo by Sheila Levrant de Bretteville via Wikimedia Commons.