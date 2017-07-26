When Judy Chicago Rejected a Male-Centric Art World with a Puff of Smoke

Judy Chicago likes to play with fire. Most of us know her as a fierce ringleader of the 1960s feminist art movement, in which she pushed back against the patriarchal establishment. “The biggest compliment you could get back then was ‘You paint like a man.’ Can you believe that?” she tells me over the phone with her usual frankness. “Now if someone tried to say that to me, I’d probably kick them in the balls!”

Chicago did pick at least one fight with a male artist in the early years of her career. She wasn’t a fan of Richard Serra’s 1970 show at the Pasadena Art Museum (now the Norton Simon Museum), in which he cut down Redwood trees and piled them up in the gallery. A squabble between the two ensued: “I was and am horrified by the masculine built environment and the masculine gesture of knocking down trees and digging holes in the earth,” she says.

But instead of letting her reaction to the work fester, she channeled it into her own art practice—into fireworks, to be exact.

In 1968, several years after she graduated from the MFA program at UCLA, Chicago had begun a series called “Atmospheres.” In the first iteration, she used smoke machines to cloak a Pasadena street in a shroud of ethereal white mist. “It softened everything,” she recalls of the vapor’s effects. “There was a moment when the smoke began to clear, but a haze lingered. And the whole world was feminized—if only for a moment.”