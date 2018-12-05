Judy Chicago, Driving the World to Destruction from Powerplay, 1985. © Judy Chicago / Artists Rights Society (ARS) New York. Photo © Donald Woodman / ARS New York. Courtesy of the artist; Salon 94, New York; and Jessica Silverman Gallery, San Francisco.
Judy Chicago, Sunset Squares, 1965. © Judy Chicago / Artists Rights Society (ARS) New York. Photo by Fredrik Nilsen Studio. Courtesy of the artist and Salon 94, New York.
Judy Chicago, Bigamy Hood, 1965. © Judy Chicago / Artists Rights Society (ARS) New York. Photo © Donald Woodman / ARS New York. Courtesy of the artist; Salon 94, New York; and Jessica Silverman Gallery, San Francisco.
Judy Chicago, Heaven is for White Men Only, 1973. © Judy Chicago / Artists Rights Society (ARS) New York. Photo © Donald Woodman / ARS New York. Collection of the New Orleans Museum of Art.
Judy Chicago, Autobiography of a Year (detail), 1993. © Judy Chicago / Artists Rights Society (ARS) New York. Photo © Donald Woodman / ARS New York. Courtesy of the artist; Salon 94, New York; and Jessica Silverman Gallery, San Francisco.
Judy Chicago, Earth Birth, 1983. © Judy Chicago / Artists Rights Society (ARS) New York. Photo © Donald Woodman / ARS New York. Collection of Jeanne Greenberg Rohatyn and Nicolas Rohatyn.