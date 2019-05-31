Giotto Vasari’s book tracks a rising admiration for individual artists during the Renaissance. He creditswith bringing drawing “fully back to life” from the flattened Gothic and Romanesque styles that dominated the medieval period. One patron after another, Vasari asserts, sought out Giotto’s services. Even though Vasari was born over 150 years after Giotto’s death, he describes the artist as a witty prankster, offering two now-famous (but contested) anecdotes.

In the first, Pope Benedict IX sends a courtier to Giotto’s studio to procure proof of the artist’s storied skill. “Giotto, who was a most courteous man, took a sheet of paper and brush dipped in red, pressed his arm to his side to make a compass of it, and with a turn of his hand made a circle so even in its shape and outline that it was a marvel to behold,” Vasari writes. The courtier was bewildered but he brought the painting back to the pope anyway. Benedict, on the other hand, got the message. He was so impressed by Giotto’s circle that he commissioned the artist to create a set of paintings for St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome. A new proverb developed from this story that suggested the courtier’s foolishness in not recognizing the skillfuless of Giotto’s trick: stupid people began to be referred to as “rounder than Giotto’s ‘O.’”

The second story relates that when Giotto was a young man studying with Cimabue, he painted a fly atop one of his instructor’s figures. The fly appeared so real that Cimabue attempted to swat it away. Giotto’s greatness, according to Vasari, lay in his ability to create such true-to-life likenesses. Yet this parable is suspiciously similar to that of Zeuxis, a 5th-century Greek painter who famously rendered grapes so real that birds flew into his canvases in their attempt to eat them. Giotto’s trick was also a subtle dig—early on, he far surpassed his master.



