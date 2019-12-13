Julia Stoschek on the Extreme Care It Takes to Build a New Media Art Collection

The pathbreaking German collector Julia Stoschek formalized the collection that bears her name in 2002 and opened it to the public in 2007. The Julia Stoschek Collection (JSC) specializes in time-based media works from the 1960s onward. Today, it boasts over 850 works by about 255 artists. With a permanent location in Düsseldorf and a rented space in Berlin that opened in 2016, the collection is evolving. Stoschek herself is going through a transition from glamorous figurehead to an industry heavyweight. She is blazing a trail on behalf of the fast-paced media to which she has dedicated her professional life.

Stoschek made the Forbes Billionaires List in 2018 and is an heiress to the Brose auto parts company fortune. Although she did not grow up around art collecting, her father, Michael Stoschek, once aspired to be a photographer and collects race cars.