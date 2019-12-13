Julia Stoschek on the Extreme Care It Takes to Build a New Media Art Collection

“I was always fascinated by artists and art,” Stoschek said of her early days as a collector. “Ever since my first encounter with media-based art and meetings with collectors, it has been my goal to build a world-class time-based media collection. I’ve never regretted that decision.”
Media art has been subject to trepidation from gallerists and collectors alike: Dealers felt it was difficult to sell, and collectors had no idea how to store and display it. But new media and moving image art also encompasses some of the most interesting and exciting work of the last 50 years.
“Being part of the avant-garde is really interesting,” Stoschek said. But there are also challenges with preserving something that was created with and for hardware and software that may quickly become obsolete. Stoschek sees the works as ephemeral, likening collecting media art to collecting snowballs.