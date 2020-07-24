Kahlil Robert Irving’s Gritty Ceramics and Internet Collages Examine Contemporary Violence

The artist thinks of his ceramics as transportation devices—ways for him to share information with his viewers. As he employs ceramic, printed, and digital media, he embraces a unique sense of separation from the materials he uses in his work. “I don’t have a proprietary relationship to clay, because these materials are all being mined from the earth for industrial applications,” he explained. “They’re not being produced for me.”

Though Irving is hesitant to relate his work to his own biography, he’s more comfortable speaking about his connection with his environment. He shared that St. Louis is important to him both because of his personal memories, and also because of the “histories that are recalled over and over again” there. “It’s a city that was built by Black people, making bricks in factories that were owned by white folks,” he said. “Black people couldn’t own the land or even the buildings that they were building.”