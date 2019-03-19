How Kaleidoscope Mania Seized Victorian England

The kaleidoscope was born out of this polymathic culture. While conducting his research, Brewster discovered that reflective surfaces that face one another produce hypnotizing circular patterns. He planned to house the phenomenon in an elegant wooden tube filled with angled mirrors and capped with an opaque endpiece—a creation that could introduce his optical work to the general public, disseminating knowledge through entertainment.

After filing his patent, Brewster partnered with a manufacturer to make his invention a reality. Almost immediately, someone—likely one of the craftsmen involved in the initial production—ripped him off. A host of cheap knockoffs hit the market almost as soon as Brewster’s version did. “The problem was, he only patented a part of the idea,” explained Dawn Correia, a design practitioner whose Ph.D. thesis focused on the history of kaleidoscopes. “The rest was open to manipulation and development. It was easy to identify that you could change the tube from brass to cardboard and find alternative materials for a cheaper version.”

Kaleidoscopes didn’t just enchant Londoners—they were a massive hit throughout Europe, and even across the Atlantic in America. Brewster’s manufacturer estimated that more than 200,000 units were sold in the first three months after launch. For a 21st-century audience, it might seem surprising that a scientific instrument could have produced a popular sensation rivaling 2017’s fidget spinner. But the 19th century was ripe for such educational entertainment.