The new Turbine Hall work similarly invokes popular imagery and cultural history. In addition to the Stothard print, Walker references the painting of 19th-century American artist. At the bottom level of her tiered fountain, among sharks and billowing-sailed ships, a man reclines in a boat labeled “K. West.” The figure derives from Homer’s famous painting The Gulf Stream (1899), which features a man in a boat with “Key West” scrawled on the stern. But to the contemporary eye, the demarcation suggests Kanye West—a fraught pop-cultural figure both inside and outside the black community. On the middle tier, a tree with a noose around its limb eerily evokes a lynching, while a seated man with a full beard references black men who have rebelled against white supremacy: Toussaint L’Ouverture, Marcus Garvey, and Cuffy, who led a slave rebellion in Guyana. Elsewhere, one woman snorkels while another figure appears to drown.