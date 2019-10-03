Walker’s greatest inspiration for Fons Americanus occurred during a drive to Heathrow airport, after she’d conducted a site visit at the Tate. When the artist passed the Queen Victoria Memorial near Buckingham Palace, she got the idea to build a similarly tiered fountain. Though the fabricators of the piece, Brighton’s Millimetre studio, used recyclable, eco-friendly cork as the base, Fons Americanus has a chalky-white, rough finish that resembles the local Portland stone responsible for many of London’s public monuments. “She’s very much thinking about Baroque fountains that can be found all over Europe,” said Mistry. “At night, when her work is lit up by spots, it looks like you’re in an Italian palazzo.”