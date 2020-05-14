Käthe Kollwitz’s Art Was Compassionate, Subversive, and Politically Outspoken

While the cycle personified Kollwitz’s social activism, clearly outlining her beliefs in the proletarian struggle, it likewise exemplifies her particular interest in the woman’s role in such scenes. In Storming the Gate (1893–97), the weavers charge an industrialist’s villa, which peers out from behind insurmountable gates—and it is the women in the scene who hand the rebelling men the rocks they carry as they storm the complex.

Influenced by naturalist writers like Henrik Ibsen, whose notions on gender equality went beyond those popular at the time, Kollwitz’s work frequently documented the insular world of women in more honest ways. One of her earliest surviving works, A Woman’s Plight (Martyrdom of the Woman) (ca. 1889), done in shades of black and gray using pen and ink, grapples with the impact of an unwanted pregnancy by portraying a woman with a bowed head, a man at her feet. The lack of color reflects a woman in despair. The mood contrasts with the classical representations of motherhood as an angelic state of being.