Katja Novitskova Just Unleashed an Alien Invasion on Lower Manhattan

Normally, the presence of E. coli next to an urban fountain would be cause for alarm. But not for Katja Novitskova, who has snuck the toxic bacteria—or, at least, a drastically enlarged image of it—into New York’s City Hall Park.

The work is part of the Estonian artist’s Public Art Fund installation, “EARTH POTENTIAL,” which opens on Thursday and runs through November 9th. Novitskova seems especially tickled by the prospect that tourists might use the sculpture as a backdrop for summer selfies. The supersized E. coli, whose billowy, limb-like forms she likens to a “swamp monster,” joins a diverse cast of other animals and organisms in the park: A hydra floats across the surface of the planet Venus; a supersized worm wriggles in front of Saturn’s largest moon.

Novitskova, part of an advance guard who began working under the umbrella of so-called Post-Internet Art, has a signature: oversized photographic prints on metal, akin to promotional movie standees. She occasionally incorporates iconography that appears to be borrowed from scientific manuals or Powerpoint slideshows—swooping arrows are a repeated motif. At the 57th Venice Biennale, where she is currently representing her native country, Novitskova conjures unease through presentations that could just as easily seem corny or contrived: a suite of automatic baby-rocking machines, for instance, or a bathtub full of bright orange plastic critters.