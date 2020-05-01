“It’s an entry point into other categories because of its considerably approachable range of pricing,” So said of the editioned object market. “We definitely see [those buyers] eventually maturing into collectors who will buy at higher price points, just because they’ve had more experience with the whole auction, and how auctions are being run.”
In that way, collectibles act as a sort of investment—they draw in a new audience, educate them on the inner workings of the art market, and ultimately build their appreciation for a wide array of art and artists.
“It is 2020!” said Leboeuf. “Often, younger members of collectors’ families are chasing exclusive editions, which results in new discussions on artists with their parents. It is a way to perpetuate interest for the next generation!”