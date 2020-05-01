While the markets for collectibles and unique works may shift in tandem, broadly speaking, the question of whether their pools of potential buyers have any crossover is a more complicated one. So maintained that for a more traditionally fine art–focused collector, their interest in editioned objects is usually contingent upon a strong passion for a specific artist—a buyer with a deep collection of Murakami paintings, for example, may bid on his figurines, but not on collectibles by other artists.

Most buyers of editioned objects, though, are from a newer class of collectors. So described this class as a younger, more tech-savvy, “fairly niche, but very dedicated” audience that has an entirely different approach to collecting compared to the traditional art auction crowd.