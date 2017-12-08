From Keith Haring to Kara Walker, 10 Artists Who Designed Album Covers

When West first got in touch with Murakami, asking to see one of his sculptures up close, the Japanese artist didn’t even know who the American rapper was. But Murakami agreed to the meeting anyway—and three months later, West called to suggest a potential collaboration that culminated in the cover design for 2007’s Graduation. Bears had been a continuous presence on West’s previous album art (see The College Dropout and Late Registration), and this one was no different. Murakami noted in an interview that the musician, with the help of studio assistants, created 70 percent of the design. “That is our making process,” the artist explained.