Kiki Kogelnik’s Feminist Pop Deserves Its Place in Art History

Like other mid-century Pop artists, Kiki Kogelnik became a brand. And while the Austrian-born artist should primarily be remembered for her innovative “Hangings” series and her bold feminist motifs, history hasn’t been kind to her. In the United States, Kogelnik’s legacy unfairly rests more on her fashionable image and vibrant personality than on her work itself.

Born in Bleiburg, Austria, in 1935, Kogelnik attended Vienna’s Academy of Fine Arts and began her career painting quiet abstractions. She moved to New York in 1961 at the suggestion of her friend, painter Sam Francis, and her work took a colorful turn. Influenced by the city’s commercialism and the burgeoning Pop movement, Kogelnik made science fiction-inflected paintings featuring floating bodies, polka dots, robot parts, and the cosmos. She worked out of Francis’s studio for a few years, mingling with the other artists who came through and easily integrated into the city’s cultural milieu. Her friends included major figures, from Andy Warhol to Larry Rivers.

According to a pamphlet she preserved in a giant black scrapbook of personal ephemera (which she titled her “Ego Book”), composer Morton Feldman once said, “Kiki is the love goddess of pop art…her paintings continue the legacy of a ‘Marilyn Monroe.’” If Kogelnik relished the praise, it didn’t help her reputation as a serious artist. “She was kind of an outlier, even though she knew everyone,” Pilar Zevallos, the director of the Kiki Kogelnik Foundation, tells Artsy.