From Kiribati to Nigeria, 5 New Countries at the Venice Biennale

Like Venice, Kiribati—a remote string of islands in the Pacific Ocean—is sinking. At the 2015 United Nations Climate Change Conference, Kiribati’s president announced that, due to global warming and rising sea levels, the residents of his country will soon be forced to relocate. The impending disappearance of this paradisiacal country and its culture are the subject of its Venice Biennale debut, “SINKING ISLANDS, UNSINKABLE ART.”

Curated by Pelea Tehumu, the Kiribati’s Senior Culture Officer, and Nina Tepes, the project corrals the work of 35 Kiribati artists who preserve the island’s age-old traditions of dance, song, and performance. In the pavilion, footage of exuberant performances by collectives Ngaon Nareau and Kairaken Betio will showcase the vibrancy of the country’s culture. The beach on which they’re dancing looks idyllic and calm, but elsewhere in the exhibition artist Daniela Danica Tepes’s work reminds us that it, like the rest of the island, is in peril. In her Kiribati Warriors, a new animation, warriors dressed in traditional garb float untethered in an expanse of blue that simultaneously resembles the ocean and—more ominously—heaven.







