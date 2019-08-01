On a rainy May morning in New York, I met Arunanondchai at his Chinatown apartment. The artist donned a floral mesh outfit and sunglasses, his dyed hair flowing in waves. He told me about a calendar he’d made, charting out upcoming shows, which are booked through next September. Then, he narrowed in on one of the recurring metaphors in his work: ghosts.

In October 2018, Arunanondchai organized a Bangkok video and performance festival called Ghost:2561. It included artist Jon Wang’s video about transgender spirit mediums in Burma, which screened at the Jim Thompson House Museum—a space devoted to the eponymous American silk trader and former intelligence officer who worked in Thailand, before mysteriously disappearing in Malaysia in 1967. Leading up to the screening, Arunanondchai told me, “some really unfortunate events happened that some people could interpret as supernatural.” A tree branch fell on a guard; television screens didn’t work. Arunanondchai’s crew performed a common animistic ceremony in the house to ask for permission to show the film. Afterwards, everything functioned just fine.