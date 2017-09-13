The Mexico-U.S. border is one of the most politicized borders in the world—but that’s been the case for almost 170 years, ever since the end of the U.S.-Mexican War/Guerra de Estados Unidos-México in 1848.

It is a place of nature and of abjection, of trade and of transgressions, or arrivals and departures. This is the way borders often are—the locations in between, in limbo. But beyond all the poetry of borders, they are just places, this one with six Mexican states on one side, and four U.S. states on the other. No more and no less.

A new show, “The US-Mexico Border: Place, Imagination, and Possibility,” the Craft & Folk Art Museum (CAFAM)’s contribution to “Pacific Standard Time: LA/LA”—a citywide examination of Latinx art and art from Latin America—takes a broad look at how art and design relate to, and use, the border’s geography and dense history.

Co-curated by retired Museum of Arts and Design chief curator Lowery Stokes Sims and Mexico City-based curator Ana Elena Mallet, the show is sober to the realities of those living in this fraught territory, but not necessarily pessimistic.

“There’s lot of work now that talks about the tragedies on the border, but we’re really talking about what the border is as a hybrid identity space, and how people are coping with the politics of living there, both in terms of daily life, but also in terms of more conceptual ways of dealing with this cross-the-lines existence,” says Sims, who says she and Mallet looked to the El Paso-Juárez Transborder Biennial held in 2015 as a model.