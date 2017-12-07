You can find the Artsy Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Pocket Casts, or the podcasting app of your choice. Don’t forget to rate the show and leave us comments; we’d love to hear from you.
Art Basel in Miami Beach—the last major event on this year’s art world calendar—opened its doors to collectors yesterday. On this episode, we discuss our favorite booths of the week and what a new layout means for the fair’s 16th edition. Plus, we ask: A year after the U.S. presidential election, how is today’s political climate reflected in the art on view in Miami?
This podcast is supported by Swiss watch manufacturer Audemars Piguet. At this year’s Art Basel in Miami Beach, Audemars Piguet is delighted to present its latest annual art commission. Created by artist Lars Jan and curated by creative director Kathleen Forde, the work—titled Slow-Moving Luminaries—will be on view throughout the fair on the Miami Beach oceanfront. Find out more here.
This week’s episode is hosted by Artsy Associate Editor Isaac Kaplan, joined by Deputy Editor Scott Indrisek and Executive Editor Alexander Forbes. It was produced by Abigail Cain.
