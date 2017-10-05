The Artsy Podcast, No. 51: The Latest from London’s Frieze Week
Frieze Week is here. On this episode, Artsy’s editors report back from the 2017 editions of Frieze London and Frieze Masters. Why are these two fairs are beginning to look more and more alike? Plus, this year’s best booths and how a blockbuster show at the Tate is influencing the art on view.
This podcast is hosted by Artsy Associate Editor Isaac Kaplan, joined for this edition by Executive Editor Alexander Forbes and Features Producer Molly Gottschalk. It was produced by Associate Editor Abigail Cain.
Intro music: “Something Elated” by Broke For Free
Cover image: Photo by Tom Carter for Artsy