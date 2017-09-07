The Artsy Podcast, No. 47: The Latest Requirement for Med Students? Studio Art
From Harvard to Penn State, medical schools across the country are increasingly turning to art and the humanities to train would-be doctors. On this episode, we’re joined by Columbia University’s Dr. Delphine Taylor to discuss how life-drawing classes or visits to the Met help her students tackle ambiguity and humanize their patients.
This podcast is hosted by Artsy Associate Editor Isaac Kaplan, joined for this edition by Editor Casey Lesser and Associate Professor of Medicine at Columbia University Medical Center Dr. Delphine Taylor. It was produced by Editorial Associate Abigail Cain.
Intro music: “Something Elated” by Broke For Free
Cover image: Students from Dr. Michael Flanagan’s class “Impressionism and the Art of Communication” at Penn State College of Medicine