LaToya Ruby Frazier’s Photographs Tell the Stories of Forgotten Americans

Frazier’s most recent portrait in the series, on view here, is Momme (2018), a picture of the profile of her mother’s face with the artist behind her, partially obscured. The image, which Frazier refers to as a “double portrait,” was taken a year after her mother’s recent spinal surgery. It’s a very different kind of image than the first one they took together in 2008 (also titled Momme), a close-up of Frazier and her mother, posed similarly looking a decade younger, wearing black stocking caps over their hair. The new photograph embraces how mother and daughter have transformed their lives by staring down inequality, with all their humanity and dignity, regardless of circumstances. “The gift” represented in the 2018 portrait, explains the artist, “is you tried to kill us three times but we are still here.”

The ongoing photographs in “The Notion of Family” also have a renewed urgency in 2018—these are images of the very depressed towns that President Trump has promised to revive. Yet when Trump speaks of the working class in America, the labor he highlights is that performed by white people; as Ta-Nehisi Coates noted last October in his searing essay “The First White President,” it’s part of a process of making “working class” synonymous with whiteness. “My work is here to tell you and remind you and bring visibility to the fact that the working class is a very diverse population in this country,” Frazier counters. “It’s black, white, Latino, and immigrant.”

Frazier is concerned not only about the kind of stories artists can tell—and how to spotlight what has been erased—but about who is telling these stories. What would the 1936 documentary image Migrant Mother look like, she wonders, if its subject (the poverty-stricken Florence Owens Thompson) had made the image herself, rather than posing for Dorothea Lange? In searching for an answer, Frazier has developed an aesthetic that mixes the Maysles Brothers’ distinct style of cinéma vérité (capturing subjects “as they are”) and the documentary work of W.P.A. photographers like Lange, who made her mark by shooting the Great Depression. She does this by telling the story from within—making collaborative images that invite her family and other subjects into the process.