I asked Ilesanmi how she started down this path, or her epiphany, as she called it—when she realized she wanted to work in this programmatic way that looked at the intersection of art and community activism.

“I started with a one-year internship at the Walker Art Center,” she recalled. “My curatorial and art career is a surprise to me. I don’t have any art degrees. I love the arts, but I thought I was going to be a college professor. I dropped out of school—I had a scenic route through college. I didn’t get my undergrad degree until my late twenties. I was writing my thesis, and my professor Kellie Jones told me I should apply for this internship at the Walker. I was like, ‘The who, what, where?’”

Glenn Ligon Nari Ward She landed the internship and ultimately ended up as a curator at the Walker for six years. At the onset of her internship, the Walker had just received a grant to support residencies that would bring in artists to connect with communities in the Twin Cities; she was assigned to work on projects withand. Ward’s project, in particular—around the Black community of the Rondo neighborhood in St. Paul, which was destroyed by the construction of interstate I-94—had a tremendous effect on Ilesanmi’s connection to art and community. “He was interested in the history highways and how they cut into neighborhoods,” Ilesanmi said, “much like Longwood was affected and dismantled by the Bruckner Expressway here in New York.”

The initial idea for the project led Ward to explore notions of home in different communities. With Ilesanmi’s help, he spoke with many community and immigrant groups.

“That was game-changing for me,” Ilesanmi told me. “One day in particular, we met with a group of elderly Korean women and we were asking what their notion of home was. And one woman goes, ‘I can’t believe someone is asking for our stories.’ A story is a gift. People don’t have to share their stories. But she wanted to share, and what it meant to be part of this community in the Twin Cities. I don’t remember the details, but I do remember the feeling, which Maya Angelou told us is a thing. And the feeling was of such warmth and gratitude to be asked, and such a joy to be able to share. It was at this moment where I was like, ‘This is something else. I like this.’” Ilesanmi’s experiences with Ward helped shift her focus to a more expansive curatorial approach, and set her on the trajectory that eventually led to The LP.

“It took many years to figure this out, but I wasn’t an objects curator, I was a people curator,” Ilesanmi said. “I like relationships, I like relational work, with all the craziness, complications, and nuances that it comes with. I like people. I knew that this was the feeling and connection I was after, and that was the moment that I literally knew what I wanted to do.”



