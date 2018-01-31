How Laurel Nakadate Used Photoshop to Rewrite Her Family’s Past

Nakadate shot to early fame after graduating from Yale’s MFA program in 2001. A decade later, MoMA PS1 honored her with a survey show. The exhibition included two of her feature films, Stay the Same Never Change (2009) and The Wolf Knife (2010), both of which explore the sexuality of adolescent females. In her early work, Nakadate often used her own body in videos and pictures both unsettling and titillating. When men hit on the young artist in New Haven, she invited herself to their homes to capture their time together. In some videos, they celebrate her contrived birthday. In others, they dance to Britney Spears, or she poses as a half-dressed model as the men draw her. These works hinge on other people’s desires, while “The Kingdom” focuses on her own. If her portrayal of longing was once salacious and anticipatory, it’s become elegiac and impossible to fulfill.

“There’s a great deal of consistency and a very interesting shift from looking outward toward people who she doesn’t know, to going inward, exploring her most intimate relationships,” says gallerist Leslie Tonkonow, although she also acknowledges that “strangers are still a part of her concerns and her new work, using the internet and social media.” In 2011, the same year as the MoMA PS1 show, Tonkonow exhibited one of Nakadate’s first series that really looked inward. In “365 Days: A Catalogue of Tears,” the artist photographed herself before, during, and after crying every day for a year. The work served as a contrast to the portrayals of happiness (many contrived) that she witnessed on social media.

Mounted in chronological order, the photographs that comprise “The Kingdom” line two adjacent gallery walls. The exhibition space, painted a dark gray, creates an appropriate sense of drama and solemnity. On the opposite wall, visitors can pick up the receiver in an old pay phone situated inside a lighted privacy hood. They’ll hear voicemails that Mary left on her daughter’s phone, telling her she loves her. “It was a way for my mother to have her voice in the show,” Nakadate explained. Entitled City of Stars (2018), the interactive work offers an intimate experience, another way for the artist to attempt to defy history and bring back the dead.