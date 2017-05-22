Leaked Guidelines Highlight Facebook’s Challenges Policing Nudity in Art

The published slides appear to show an updated policy with the line: “[NEW]Allow all handmade AND digital nudity.”

The slides go on to include examples of “real world art,” highlighting the “traditional” medium used, such as charcoal, watercolor, or pencil. The presence of paper also marks a work as being “real world art.” Examples of digital nudity are provided, including digitally drawn stick figures or and a depiction of buttcheeks, with the guidance that they are permitted provided “only contours [are] visible” and genitalia, female nipples, and butts are “not sufficiently detailed.”

Images of real world art depicting child nudity are permitted—think paintings and statues of cherubs—but two examples of “real world art” depicting sexual activity, Giambologna’s sculpture Rape of the Sabine Women (1581–83) and an unattributed painting of the same subject, appear to be flagged as examples to remove.

But the guidelines only go so far. Soraya Chemaly, director of The Women’s Media Center Speech Project, points out that they’re implemented by human moderators who are often young men who may be based in socially conservative countries. Chemaly works with advocacy groups Women, Action, and the Media and The Everyday Sexism Project to encourage social media companies to be more thoughtful in how they moderate gender-related text and images.

She notes these policies tend to disproportionately censor female artists, citing her efforts to reinstate images by painter Aleah Chapin, whose early work included many depictions of nude older women.

“These rules that have to do with nudity, that so often conflate women’s nakedness with obscenity, and have a disparate impact on women as artistic and political actors, that’s undeniable,” Chemaly says. “When women artists produce art, as they often do, that uses their naked bodies to make a commentary on violence, that art is not allowable in many cases, particularly if it’s digital or photographic.”