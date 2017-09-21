Learn to Cook with John Cage, Marilyn Minter, and Louise Bourgeois

Thanks to two intrepid documentarians, you can watch John Cage demonstrating his method for making Soup Des Jours, a hearty concoction that he kept simmering on the stove, sometimes for weeks, adding new ingredients each day; Jonas Mekas making potato pancakes and discussing the depredations of a refugee camp after World War II; and Louise Bourgeois carving oxtails with a band-saw, stacking the finished meat in a pile resembling one of her sculptures.

These and other artistic kitchen moments are compiled in FOOD SEX ART | The Starving Artists' Cookbook—10 hours of video interviews, captured by Paul Lamarre and Melissa Wolf between 1986 and 1991. They broke bread with over 160 artists, talking about food, art, and life as they prepare their favorite cheap eats.

“Beans and onions. Big red kidney beans, right out of the can, fried in olive oil, with a little cumin and lots of onions…” Paul Lamarre wistfully recalls the staple diet of his lean years, as he sips red wine this September at the comparatively posh Marlow and Son’s restaurant in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. “We ate a lot of beans and onions,” Melissa Wolf adds, deftly carving an order of chicken with roasted peppers and harissa to share with her partner and collaborator of 36 years.