They say art is immortal, but would you want to be buried in it?

Over the past 40 years in Ghana, Paa Joe has created coffins in the shapes of chili peppers, Coca-Cola bottles, and even giant sneakers for his customers, to carry them into the next life in style. Most of his creations, however, are now deep in the ground and will never be seen again.

Paa Joe’s works, known as fantasy coffins, continue a tradition in Ghana known as abebuu adekai. The practice traces back to the Ga community of the Accra region in the 1950s, when ornate, figurative, and custom coffin designs were realized to celebrate the lives of priests and chiefs.

And while he’s not the first fantasy coffin maker in Ghana, Paa Joe is known as a masterful craftsman, and has brought his trade into the 21st century with his surprising and ambitious creations. Far from what we might traditionally think of as funereal, his impressive and at times bizarre sculptures have also captured imaginations in the Western art world. His coffins have been presented at the British Museum, the Centre Pompidou, and the Brooklyn Museum, among others. His latest and largest show now takes place in New York, at Jack Shainman Gallery in Chelsea, and The School, its outpost in Kinderhook, New York.