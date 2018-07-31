How Leo Castelli Changed the Art Market Forever

Initially, it looked like Castelli was making a tactical error. Castelli made an arrangement with Sonnabend to stage shows of work by Johns, Rauschenberg, Stella, and other Castelli artists, and the terms on which Castelli consigned the work initially appeared to favor Sonnabend over her ex-husband. Karp said that the contract arrangement was “ruinous” to their gallery. But eventually, the strategy paid off for Castelli, for even if he took a loss on some shows, he met transformative collectors building museum-quality troves of work—Ludwig was one of the connections made, for instance. Over the following decades, galleries adopted a similar model of sharing artist representation in different cities, which stands to this day.

Similarly, Castelli partnered with galleries in different cities in the United States, selling work to these regional shops at a discount and sacrificing some of his own profit share in favor of a wider distribution network. And the regional galleries benefitted, too, as they had a steady stream of work to sell to increasingly free-spending collectors in their cities who didn’t want to come to New York to buy. Among the partners were Virginia Dwan in Los Angeles, John Berggruen in San Francisco, and Janie C. Lee in Houston. The arrangement of cutting other dealers in on artists appeared suicidal at first, but it soon paid off.

“It always seems he’s giving up an enormous amount, but then you see that he has been enormously clever, and that he’s more than compensated,” said dealer Irving Blum in TheNew Yorker profile.



