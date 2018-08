How Leo Castelli Changed the Art Market Forever

The gamble of showing the deeply controversial Johns and Rauschenberg paid off. As Calvin Tomkins wrote in a canonical New Yorker profile of Castelli in 1980, “Jasper Johns’ first one-man show at Castelli’s, in January of 1958, hit the art world like a meteor.” Alfred Barr, the director of MoMA at the time, came to the opening, stayed for three hours, and bought four works for the museum—a decisive vote of confidence in a young artist having his first solo show.

Frank Stella John Chamberlain Claes Oldenburg James Rosenquist Dan Flavin Bruce Nauman Richard Serra Rauschenberg had the next show, and in the few years that followed, Castelli wrangled Lichtenstein, Warhol, and Judd into his stable, as well as, and, among many others. In 2010, New Yorker critic Peter Schjeldahl included, in a review of Annie Cohen-Solal’s biography Leo and his Circle, a telling declaration from Castelli’s gallery director Ivan Karp to the critic Leo Steinberg: “We should discover a genius! It’s been two weeks since we last discovered a genius!”

In order to keep these geniuses, Castelli devised a new model for how to treat his gallery roster—one that was so influential, it’s now referred to as the “Leo Castelli Model.” Under the old system, galleries simply sold the work and split the profit with the artist, a transactional relationship that did not assume the artists would have lifelong loyalty to the dealer. But under the Leo Castelli Model, the gallery and the artist have a bond, with the dealer providing him (it was usually a him) with money for a studio and art-making supplies, and tracking his market to make sure prices don’t get too inflated. The gallery also carefully nurtures the brand of the artist, handling press and public relations, and making sure that they were regularly slotted into the exhibition schedule. One practice of Castelli’s that was not adopted by many of his followers, though, was his insistence on giving each artist a stipend every month, regardless of whether their work was hot at the moment, or if they were regularly making work at all.

In his book Selling Contemporary Art: How to Navigate the Evolving Market, dealer and writer Edward Winkleman riffs on how such an approach started being referred to as the “Leo Castelli Model”:

“Leo Castelli did not invent many of the strategies behind his unparalleled success at selling contemporary art…but he optimized a series of ‘best practices’ for art dealing in a way that was so admired by artists and younger dealers alike that it unofficially became ‘the way it’s done.’ The cornerstone of the model was for mutual trust and loyalty between dealer and artist to guide what was presumed to be a long-term relationship over the inevitable ups and downs of both an art career and the economy’s cycles.”

Indeed, Calvin Tomkins, The New Yorker profile writer, relates a story where Karp suggests cutting Chamberlain’s stipend in half because he was slow making work, and happened to be $40,000 in debt to the gallery.

“How could I?” Castelli said. “He couldn’t get along on that.”